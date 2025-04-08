Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 3566671 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Getty Images in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.45 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Getty Images from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Images currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

Get Getty Images alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Getty Images

Getty Images Trading Down 3.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $583.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Getty Images had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.50 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Getty Images news, CTO Nathaniel Gandert sold 15,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $33,621.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 534,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,879.24. The trade was a 2.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Gene Foca sold 23,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $49,767.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 468,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,159.16. This represents a 4.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 226,668 shares of company stock worth $480,536. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GETY. Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in Getty Images during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,865,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Getty Images by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,225,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,087,000 after buying an additional 698,829 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Getty Images by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,675,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 11,680 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Getty Images in the fourth quarter worth about $3,553,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Getty Images by 46.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,474,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 466,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

About Getty Images

(Get Free Report)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.