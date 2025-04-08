GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Citigroup

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GFL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on GFL Environmental from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

Shares of GFL traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.44. 2,851,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,519. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $49.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.72 and a beta of 1.09.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,420,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in GFL Environmental by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,973,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,406,000 after buying an additional 2,751,618 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,664,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,021 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth $93,343,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at $51,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

