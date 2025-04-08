Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Shares Up 7.8% – Should You Buy?

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.10 and last traded at $42.08. Approximately 1,193 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 14,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.05.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.22 and its 200-day moving average is $50.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1981 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s dividend payout ratio is 28.06%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

