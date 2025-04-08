Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 245.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schear Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,840. This trade represents a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,265.58. This represents a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $430.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $418.88 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $449.92 and its 200 day moving average is $504.66. The company has a market cap of $100.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, March 10th. Melius cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $539.53.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

