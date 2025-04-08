Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Susquehanna from $75.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.95% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

NYSE:GBX traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.99. The stock had a trading volume of 389,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.57. Greenbrier Companies has a one year low of $41.40 and a one year high of $71.06.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The transportation company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.22). Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $762.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, COO William J. Krueger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $126,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,951.94. This represents a 4.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBX. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 6,100.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 38,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 38,249 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 44.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,837,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

