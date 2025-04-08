Greenland Capital Management LP Invests $9.48 Million in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Greenland Capital Management LP bought a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 102,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,475,000. American Electric Power comprises 1.5% of Greenland Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 57,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 23,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in American Electric Power by 436.9% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 640,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,667,000 after acquiring an additional 19,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ AEP opened at $101.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.77 and its 200 day moving average is $99.23. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.16 and a twelve month high of $110.48. The company has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target (down previously from $109.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank lowered American Electric Power from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.77.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

