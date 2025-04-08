Greenland Capital Management LP Sells 3,281 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Greenland Capital Management LP lessened its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 59.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,281 shares during the period. Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 171.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,794.73 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,324.99 and a one year high of $2,374.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $90.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,035.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,964.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.21 by $2.40. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. Research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James upgraded MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. New Street Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2,000.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,402.81.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

