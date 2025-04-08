Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target Cut to $147.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $152.00 to $147.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.07% from the stock’s previous close.

HLNE has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE traded down $7.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.65. 791,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,303. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. Hamilton Lane has a fifty-two week low of $108.34 and a fifty-two week high of $203.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.86 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 31.12%. Hamilton Lane’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 24,544.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 136,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,340,000 after purchasing an additional 136,221 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 252.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 98,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,654,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

