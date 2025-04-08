Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1017 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th.

Healthpeak Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 34.0% per year over the last three years. Healthpeak Properties has a payout ratio of 420.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Healthpeak Properties to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.6%.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of DOC traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.96. The company had a trading volume of 8,675,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,876,324. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $23.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 51.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on DOC. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

