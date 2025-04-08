Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1017 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th.
Healthpeak Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 34.0% per year over the last three years. Healthpeak Properties has a payout ratio of 420.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Healthpeak Properties to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.6%.
Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of DOC traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.96. The company had a trading volume of 8,675,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,876,324. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $23.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 51.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Healthpeak Properties Company Profile
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.
