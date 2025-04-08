Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Down 6.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) fell 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.68 and last traded at $39.46. 96,103 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 504,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on HELE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Helen of Troy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Helen of Troy Stock Down 12.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $847.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.65.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $530.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.91 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Helen of Troy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 844.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Helen of Troy by 30.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

