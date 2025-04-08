Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports.
Hilton Food Group Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of HFG stock traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 857 ($10.91). 8,127,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,972. The stock has a market cap of £767.18 million, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 857.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 886.69. Hilton Food Group has a 1 year low of GBX 796 ($10.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 996 ($12.68).
Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported GBX 61 ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hilton Food Group had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Research analysts predict that Hilton Food Group will post 62.3340321 EPS for the current year.
About Hilton Food Group
Hilton Food Group plc is a leading international food and supply chain services partner. We partner with leading retailers, brands and food service partners across the world.
We offer a unique multi-category proposition of outstanding protein products including meat, seafood, vegan and vegetarian, and easier meals.
