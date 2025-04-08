Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports.

Hilton Food Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of HFG stock traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 857 ($10.91). 8,127,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,972. The stock has a market cap of £767.18 million, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 857.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 886.69. Hilton Food Group has a 1 year low of GBX 796 ($10.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 996 ($12.68).

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported GBX 61 ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hilton Food Group had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Research analysts predict that Hilton Food Group will post 62.3340321 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Hilton Food Group

In other news, insider Mark Allen bought 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 835 ($10.63) per share, with a total value of £49,682.50 ($63,241.47). 14.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Food Group plc is a leading international food and supply chain services partner. We partner with leading retailers, brands and food service partners across the world.

We offer a unique multi-category proposition of outstanding protein products including meat, seafood, vegan and vegetarian, and easier meals.

