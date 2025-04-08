Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $220.37, but opened at $211.00. Hingham Institution for Savings shares last traded at $235.26, with a volume of 13,697 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HIFS

Hingham Institution for Savings Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market cap of $484.06 million, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $250.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.45.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The savings and loans company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 12.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hingham Institution for Savings

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIFS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,938 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 508.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,163 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 477.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,063 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,758,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 49.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.