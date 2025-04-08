Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target Cut to $178.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $178.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 5.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HON. Barclays lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $251.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.00.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HON

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $188.09. 2,424,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,555,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. Honeywell International has a one year low of $183.39 and a one year high of $242.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Honeywell International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,761,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,951,353,000 after purchasing an additional 380,299 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,988,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,379,568,000 after buying an additional 627,422 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,594,216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Honeywell International by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,763,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,527,867,000 after acquiring an additional 631,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,641,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,500,141,000 after acquiring an additional 346,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.