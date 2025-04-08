HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by Applied Finance Capital Management LLC

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,797,997 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,575 shares during the period. HP makes up about 2.5% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $58,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $23.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.58 and its 200-day moving average is $33.62. The firm has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.59 and a 12 month high of $39.80.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.35 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. Research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $0.2894 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.37%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HPQ. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on HP from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on HP from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

In other news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $453,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $613,817.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 169 shares in the company, valued at $4,814.81. This trade represents a 99.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

