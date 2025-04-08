Humana Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 9,903 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 32% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,492 call options.

Institutional Trading of Humana

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Up 11.1 %

Shares of Humana stock traded up $28.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $282.99. 1,981,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,303. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $266.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $213.31 and a fifty-two week high of $406.46.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Humana from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Humana from $301.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.17.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

