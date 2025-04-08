Ideal Power’s (IPWR) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Westpark Capital

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Westpark Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.

Ideal Power Stock Performance

IPWR stock opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.71. Ideal Power has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $9.69. The company has a market capitalization of $35.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ideal Power by 13.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,075 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 823,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after buying an additional 123,315 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ideal Power by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 42,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ideal Power Company Profile

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. It also offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. The company serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets.

