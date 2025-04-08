Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Impac Mortgage stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.90. Impac Mortgage has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.88.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

