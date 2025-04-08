Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2025

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMHFree Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Impac Mortgage stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.90. Impac Mortgage has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.88.

About Impac Mortgage

(Get Free Report)

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.