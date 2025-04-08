Insider Buying: TG Metals Limited (ASX:TG6) Insider Acquires 586,667 Shares of Stock

TG Metals Limited (ASX:TG6 – Get Free Report) insider Brett Smith acquired 586,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$61,600.04 ($36,886.25).

TG Metals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.14.

About TG Metals

Featured Stories

TG Metals Limited engages in the discovering, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Western Australia. It explores for nickel, lithium, and gold deposits. The company's flagship project comprises the Lake Johnston project that includes a tenement area of approximately 337 square kilometers located in the Goldfields-Esperance region of Western Australia.

