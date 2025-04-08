Insider Selling: Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $86,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kavita Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 18th, Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of Arcellx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $107,460.00.

On Tuesday, February 25th, Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $94,740.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of Arcellx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $96,855.00.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $98,805.00.

NASDAQ:ACLX traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -75.49 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.12 and a 200-day moving average of $76.64. Arcellx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.88 and a 1 year high of $107.37.

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $15.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 million. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. On average, analysts expect that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

ACLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcellx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Arcellx by 15.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 974,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,434,000 after acquiring an additional 39,781 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcellx by 2.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 891,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,478,000 after acquiring an additional 18,004 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Arcellx by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

