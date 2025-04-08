Insider Selling: Filtronic plc (LON:FTC) Insider Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Filtronic plc (LON:FTC – Get Free Report) insider Michael Tyerman sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 77 ($0.98), for a total transaction of £3,465 ($4,410.64).

Michael Tyerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 26th, Michael Tyerman sold 336,000 shares of Filtronic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.43), for a total transaction of £376,320 ($479,022.40).

Filtronic Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of FTC stock traded up GBX 4.40 ($0.06) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 86.80 ($1.10). 1,964,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,379. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 103.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 85.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36. Filtronic plc has a 1-year low of GBX 32 ($0.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 119 ($1.51). The firm has a market capitalization of £188.43 million, a PE ratio of 59.48 and a beta of 0.87.

About Filtronic

Filtronic ( LON:FTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported GBX 3.08 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Filtronic had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 12.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Filtronic plc will post 3.0730129 EPS for the current year.

For leading global telecommunications, space, aerospace, and defence organisations, Filtronic provides the design and manufacturing of complex high-frequency, communication solutions. In today’s data-driven world, Filtronic excels in transmitting vast amounts of analog data quickly and accurately over long distances.

