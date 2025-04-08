Insider Selling: Filtronic plc (LON:FTC) Insider Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Filtronic plc (LON:FTC – Get Free Report) insider Michael Tyerman sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 77 ($0.98), for a total transaction of £3,465 ($4,410.64).
Michael Tyerman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 26th, Michael Tyerman sold 336,000 shares of Filtronic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.43), for a total transaction of £376,320 ($479,022.40).
Filtronic Trading Up 5.3 %
Shares of FTC stock traded up GBX 4.40 ($0.06) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 86.80 ($1.10). 1,964,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,379. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 103.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 85.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36. Filtronic plc has a 1-year low of GBX 32 ($0.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 119 ($1.51). The firm has a market capitalization of £188.43 million, a PE ratio of 59.48 and a beta of 0.87.
About Filtronic
For leading global telecommunications, space, aerospace, and defence organisations, Filtronic provides the design and manufacturing of complex high-frequency, communication solutions. In today’s data-driven world, Filtronic excels in transmitting vast amounts of analog data quickly and accurately over long distances.
