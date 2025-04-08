Insider Selling: Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Insider Sells 703 Shares of Stock

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) insider Ian Pitt sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $39,571.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,163.93. The trade was a 7.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ian Pitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 3rd, Ian Pitt sold 1,482 shares of Progress Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $83,881.20.

Progress Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,978. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.07. Progress Software Co. has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $70.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

Institutional Trading of Progress Software

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $238.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.64 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRGS. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 2,620.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 47,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 45,499 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Progress Software in the fourth quarter worth $7,966,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Progress Software by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRGS. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.17.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

