Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY) is Faithward Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Faithward Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 786,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the period. Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF makes up about 4.1% of Faithward Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Faithward Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF worth $24,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,146,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 712,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,008,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 12,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 6,681 shares in the last quarter.

GLRY stock opened at $26.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.24. Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $33.15. The firm has a market cap of $66 million, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0706 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ESG ETF (GLRY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund seeks to maximize growth and outperform its benchmark by actively selecting US mid-cap stocks that are screened for their alignment in biblical values. GLRY was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is managed by Inspire.

