Invesco Ltd. Has $645.55 Million Stock Holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 63.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,514,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,316,758 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $645,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 19.1% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 31,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 164,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,612,000 after purchasing an additional 12,383 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $958,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $79.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. Entergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $50.19 and a 52-week high of $88.38. The company has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.56.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Entergy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Entergy from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Entergy from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Entergy from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ETR

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.