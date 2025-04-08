Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Faithward Advisors LLC

Faithward Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $423.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $499.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $504.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

