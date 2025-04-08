Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.03 and last traded at $27.67, with a volume of 1155676 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.88.

Invesco Solar ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Solar ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. GTS Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 28,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 50,921 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

