Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF (BATS:MSTU)

T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF (BATS:MSTU – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 90,557 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 40% compared to the average daily volume of 64,706 call options.

T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF Trading Down 17.8 %

Shares of MSTU traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,890,192 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Blue Capital Inc. acquired a new position in T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $510,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,296,000.

T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF Company Profile

The T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF (MSTU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund aims to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement of MicroStrategy Inc stock (NYSE: MSTR), less fees and expenses. MSTU was launched on Sep 18, 2024 and is issued by Tuttle Capital Management.

