Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.10 and last traded at $30.48, with a volume of 3525794 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INVH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.47.

Invitation Homes Trading Down 3.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $659.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.71 million. On average, research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 158.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitation Homes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 6.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 696.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 61,973 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 152,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.8% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Invitation Homes by 8.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

