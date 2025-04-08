IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Up 3.3% – Should You Buy?

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.60 and last traded at $23.51. 9,856,305 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 15,407,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IONQ shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of IonQ from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. DA Davidson upgraded IonQ to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on IonQ from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IonQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.01 and a beta of 2.50.

In other IonQ news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 1,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $29,828.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 592,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,563,438. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 11,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $217,491.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 944,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,539,550.70. This trade represents a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,033,166 shares of company stock worth $38,059,593 in the last ninety days. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 11,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of IonQ by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 54,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of IonQ by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in IonQ by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in IonQ by 421.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

