iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Stock Price Down 2.6% – Here’s What Happened

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 5,511,314 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 31,614,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. HSBC raised shares of iQIYI from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.15 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on iQIYI from $3.00 to $2.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.91.

iQIYI Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.28.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. iQIYI had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $919.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Research analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iQIYI

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQ. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iQIYI by 102.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 701,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Further Reading

