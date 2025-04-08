iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Up 0.7% – Here’s Why

iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.65 and last traded at $44.56. 15,858,942 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 45,315,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.27.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.45.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Bitcoin Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBIT. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,385,364,000. Symmetry Investments LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 3,605.8% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 12,678,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,611,000 after buying an additional 12,336,673 shares during the period. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $436,895,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,667,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494,123 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,140,000.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.