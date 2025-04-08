iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 633,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $140,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $462,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,222,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,081,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $179.55 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $244.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.55. The stock has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

