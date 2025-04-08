iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $273.60 and last traded at $286.12, with a volume of 724879 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $287.37.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $331.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.56. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell 3000 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 237.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

