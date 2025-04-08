Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) CEO Craig Donald Smith Sells 20,607 Shares

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) CEO Craig Donald Smith sold 20,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,432,598.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,093,726.96. The trade was a 15.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jackson Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE JXN traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,838. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $115.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.63.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.72 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.95%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Jackson Financial by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Jackson Financial from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jackson Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.40.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

