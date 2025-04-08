Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$29.50 and last traded at C$29.80. Approximately 136,498 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 87,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.92.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$30.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$33.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.26%.

In other news, Senior Officer Joel Scales purchased 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$28.34 per share, with a total value of C$54,016.04. Also, Director Michael Al Pilato sold 16,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.62, for a total transaction of C$474,571.87. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

