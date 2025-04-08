Jeanna Steele Sells 9,942 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) insider Jeanna Steele sold 9,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $67,009.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 291,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,944.12. The trade was a 3.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 6th, Jeanna Steele sold 1,686 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $11,195.04.
Sunrun Trading Down 13.9 %
NASDAQ:RUN traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,963,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,753,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.74. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $22.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.65.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RUN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Roth Capital set a $20.00 price target on Sunrun in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.
About Sunrun
Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.
