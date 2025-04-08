Jeanna Steele Sells 9,942 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) insider Jeanna Steele sold 9,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $67,009.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 291,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,944.12. The trade was a 3.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 6th, Jeanna Steele sold 1,686 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $11,195.04.

NASDAQ:RUN traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,963,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,753,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.74. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $22.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.65.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,749,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $219,679,000 after purchasing an additional 343,448 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its stake in Sunrun by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 13,500,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,875,000 after buying an additional 4,516,793 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Sunrun by 593.9% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 12,028,454 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,294,947 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Sunrun by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,159,711 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $165,424,000 after acquiring an additional 54,329 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 6,683,162 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,819,000 after buying an additional 3,699,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RUN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Roth Capital set a $20.00 price target on Sunrun in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

