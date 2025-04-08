Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Stock Price Up 1.7% – Still a Buy?

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.88 and last traded at $5.67. 4,910,183 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 11,013,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JOBY shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.96.

In other news, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 333,334 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $2,673,338.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,661,395 shares in the company, valued at $470,464,387.90. The trade was a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $1,472,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,275,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,104,420.77. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,168,139 shares of company stock valued at $8,582,288 over the last ninety days. 32.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toyota Motor Corp bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $640,259,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 55,032,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,161 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Joby Aviation by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,760,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388,232 shares in the last quarter. Uber Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,842,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Joby Aviation by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,208,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,015,000 after purchasing an additional 817,638 shares in the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

