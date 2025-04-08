JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:BBSA) Trading Up ∞ – Should You Buy?

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:BBSA – Get Free Report) traded up ∞ during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.27 and last traded at $48.27. 365 shares changed hands during trading,
JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up ∞
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.30.
About JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
The JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBSA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade bonds maturing in one to five years. BBSA was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
