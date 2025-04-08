JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Stock Price

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $430.00 to $352.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hubbell from $422.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $455.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $449.38.

NYSE:HUBB traded up $4.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $320.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,217. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $365.78 and a 200-day moving average of $415.36. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $299.42 and a 1 year high of $481.35.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.06, for a total value of $452,865.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,462.62. This represents a 21.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 6.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment grew its position in Hubbell by 17.0% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 6,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

