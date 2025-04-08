JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Stock Price

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $248.00 to $201.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 10.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ROK. Citigroup boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.68.

NYSE:ROK traded down $3.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,491. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $215.71 and a 12 month high of $308.70. The firm has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $273.76 and a 200-day moving average of $278.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.17%. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 1,231 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $351,364.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,819.50. The trade was a 25.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $245,874.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,114.56. This represents a 42.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,645 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,798. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 7.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 20.5% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,134,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

