JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Price Target to $5.00

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oportun Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,277. Oportun Financial has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average of $4.28.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

