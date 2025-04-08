JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $7.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, February 7th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.14. 6,798,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,011,425. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average of $7.65. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $10.90. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.21.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 121,883 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $1,162,763.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 404,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,953.52. The trade was a 23.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Saqib Baig sold 22,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $220,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 130,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,802.25. This trade represents a 14.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 674,338 shares of company stock worth $5,522,838 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,059,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,640 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,820,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635,667 shares during the last quarter. DME Capital Management LP increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. DME Capital Management LP now owns 10,522,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,547,000 after purchasing an additional 992,797 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,260,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,270,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,969,000 after buying an additional 170,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

