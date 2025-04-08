JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $640.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $730.00 to $640.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. China Renaissance started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $740.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $540.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $550.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $475.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $550.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.47.

Spotify Technology stock traded up $23.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $542.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,603,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,526. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $267.76 and a 12 month high of $652.63. The company has a market capitalization of $111.10 billion, a PE ratio of 90.75 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $583.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $487.52.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

