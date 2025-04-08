Just Group plc (LON:JUST) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.80

Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 7th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 157.1% increase from Just Group’s previous dividend of $0.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Just Group Stock Performance

Shares of Just Group stock opened at GBX 126 ($1.60) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 154.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 150.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.09. The company has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.51. Just Group has a 12 month low of GBX 95 ($1.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 168.60 ($2.15).

Just Group (LON:JUST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported GBX 36 ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. Just Group had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 3.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Just Group will post 38.3510638 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Just Group news, insider Mark Godson purchased 66,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 151 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of £99,789.86 ($127,023.75). Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JUST. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Just Group from GBX 190 ($2.42) to GBX 200 ($2.55) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.55) price target on shares of Just Group in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

About Just Group

Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.

