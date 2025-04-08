Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC) Price Target to $16.50

Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $17.00 to $16.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.20% from the company’s current price.

Kayne Anderson BDC Stock Performance

Shares of KBDC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.11. 90,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,109. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average is $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kayne Anderson BDC has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99.

Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $56.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.01 million. Kayne Anderson BDC had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 59.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Kayne Anderson BDC will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Kayne Anderson BDC

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson BDC by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 110,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 24,701 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000.

Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is based in CHICAGO.

