Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) to Outperform

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Finviz reports. The firm presently has a $75.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 28.81% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Get First American Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on First American Financial

First American Financial Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $58.22 on Tuesday. First American Financial has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $70.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.58 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.09 and its 200-day moving average is $64.29.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.22. First American Financial had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Analysts expect that First American Financial will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at First American Financial

In related news, CFO Mark Edward Seaton sold 12,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $815,006.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,586,795.36. This trade represents a 6.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lisa W. Cornehl sold 3,057 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $200,202.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,299.25. The trade was a 11.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,707 shares of company stock valued at $8,136,565 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First American Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in First American Financial by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 645.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in First American Financial by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in First American Financial during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.