Kingsoft (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Stock Price Up 1.6% – Still a Buy?

Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.55 and last traded at $4.55. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

Kingsoft Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.78.

About Kingsoft

Kingsoft Corporation Limited engages in the entertainment and office software and services businesses in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Office Software and Services, and Entertainment Software and Others. The company is involved in the research and development, operation, and distribution of games; the provision of PC games and mobile games services; and design, research and development, sale, and marketing of office software products and services of WPS Office.

