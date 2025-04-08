Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07), Zacks reports. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%.

Shares of NASDAQ KRUS traded down $1.88 on Tuesday, hitting $41.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,378. Kura Sushi USA has a 12-month low of $40.03 and a 12-month high of $121.99. The company has a market capitalization of $500.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.97 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.61 and a 200-day moving average of $81.48.

Several research analysts recently commented on KRUS shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $116.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In other Kura Sushi USA news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 6,918 shares of Kura Sushi USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $574,401.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,018.39. The trade was a 84.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

