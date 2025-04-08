Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) to Issue $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1465 per share on Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund alerts:

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of LGI opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $18.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.57.

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.