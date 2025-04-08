Leerink Partners Initiates Coverage on Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE)

Investment analysts at Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 263.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Spyre Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

Get Spyre Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SYRE

Spyre Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ SYRE opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.93. Spyre Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $40.84. The firm has a market cap of $746.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 3.05.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spyre Therapeutics will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spyre Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Spyre Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,604,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,353,000 after purchasing an additional 97,308 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,844,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Spyre Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Spyre Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.