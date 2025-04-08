Leerink Partners Initiates Coverage on Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE)

Investment analysts at Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 263.20% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Spyre Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.57.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SYRE
Spyre Therapeutics Price Performance
Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spyre Therapeutics will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spyre Therapeutics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Spyre Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,604,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,353,000 after purchasing an additional 97,308 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,844,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Spyre Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.
Spyre Therapeutics Company Profile
Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Spyre Therapeutics
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Who Led Buybacks to End 2024? Hint: It Wasn’t Big Tech
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Alibaba Caught in Tariff Crossfire: Is It Time to Buy?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Can Solid Biosciences Challenge Sarepta in the DMD Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Spyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.