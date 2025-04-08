Legal & General Group Plc Sells 242,065 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 977,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,065 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in McKesson were worth $556,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total transaction of $114,602.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,679.09. This represents a 15.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.66, for a total transaction of $5,382,514.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,625 shares in the company, valued at $41,820,952.50. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,110 shares of company stock worth $10,855,706 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK stock opened at $661.26 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $464.42 and a 52-week high of $728.32. The company has a market capitalization of $82.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $634.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $587.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $642.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.00.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

